Parallel to the one on the highway, the Pandemic and Bubbles Tour is held, which on Monday, relaxation day, will play its first reigning stage: between Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the almost 660 parts of the so-called racing bubble (30 individuals for every of the 22 groups: runners, assistants, administrators, cooks, drivers, docs) should cross the second spherical of PCR check. If two members of the identical staff, and it doesn’t matter if they’re runners or masseurs, check constructive, that staff should go away the Tour. Rumors will unfold Monday evening, however the Tour has introduced {that a} joint ASO (race organizer) -UCI (Worldwide Biking Union) assertion is not going to be issued till Tuesday morning, making the outcomes public.

“If every thing goes moderately nicely, I feel the Tour will attain Paris,” says Eusebio Unzue, the director of Movistar, who prefers to not communicate hypothetically. “Solely with the outcomes we may have an actual X-ray of how we’re.” The Tour, which left Good 9 days in the past, exactly one of many crimson areas, essentially the most affected by contagion in France, has traveled from east to west virtually the whole south of the nation, departments with kind of circumstances, kind of restrictive of their sanitary laws. And there have been 8,550 new circumstances on Saturday, 400 fewer than on Friday, anyway.

The group, which has prohibited any unregulated contact between the completely different racing bubbles – the press conferences are by video convention, within the blended zones, strictly managed, the journalists stand two meters from the runners, and all masked, There aren’t any kisses on the rostrum, however distance — and the groups, nonetheless, have cared to the acute what was of their energy. After they get off the bike, the riders instantly masks themselves, and the masked ones transfer into the accommodations, and every staff eats meals ready of their subject kitchens by their very own cooks of their personal eating room. “And no, now we have not talked to the Tour a few minimal variety of groups to stop the Tour from being completely suspended if a number of have to go away the race.”

The ditches of the ports, abandoned when step one by the Alps, burst with followers within the border Pyrenees. They arrive from Spain en masse. They park their vehicles and vans within the villages and take out their bicycles from the autos. The ports, as a consequence of Covid 19, can’t be climbed besides on foot or by bike, and the globeros, with out engines to stun them, manage their pageant. There are such a lot of within the Peyresourde on Saturday, in Soudet and Marie Blanque, on Sunday, that they burst all of the sanitary cords, the space, the masks, the restrict of individuals piled up, and so they run subsequent to the cyclists with out extra faces, and so they method and so they scream at them, and the photographs frighten the groups, who reside within the wire and see how the tightness of their bubbles, which they’ve rigorously cared for, is at risk.

“Within the final kilometers of the Peyresourde there have been as many followers as there have all the time been,” says Tom Dumoulin, the Dutch Jumbo rider. “It appears that evidently individuals have forgotten that the coronavirus continues to be there. And we wish to get to Paris ”.

“We’ve to cross our fingers,” provides Cédric Vasseur, director of Cofidis. “We’ve finished every thing we might do, however nobody may be 100% positive that there will likely be no circumstances.”