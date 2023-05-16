The queen said that fashion designer Yudashkin advised her to stick to her style of dress

Pop singer Natasha Koroleva revealed the reason for the refusal of Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin to work together. She spoke about this on the air of the program “Tonight”.

According to the performer, she was friends with the late designer and always admired his work. However, Yudashkin himself collaborated with the artist only as an exception. So, he advised the Queen to stick to her unique style of dress.

“Valya always told me:“ Queen, don’t get too carried away with me, dose it. You are a girl from our yard, you should be closer to the people, because your songs are folk and you should be folk. That’s sometimes possible, ”she said .

Valentin Yudashkin died on Tuesday, May 2, at the age of 59. The death of the designer was announced by his wife Marina Yudashkina. The cause of death was kidney cancer at the last stage and metastases in the head, which doctors identified back in 2016.

The farewell ceremony with Yudashkin took place on May 6 in the Funeral Hall of the Troekurovsky cemetery. In addition to Dmitry Peskov and Alla Pugacheva, TV presenter Leonid Yakubovich, humorist Vladimir Vinokur, singer Oleg Gazmanov and many others also came to say goodbye to the fashion designer.