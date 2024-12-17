This Tuesday, the Queen presided over the Closing of the XVII edition of the International Seminar on Language and Journalismorganized by the FundéuRAE and the San Millán de la Cogolla Foundation, and titled on this occasion ‘The language of wars: how to tell the conflict’. The welcoming remarks for the session were given by Gonzalo Capellanpresident of La Rioja and the San Millán de la Cogolla Foundation, and the closing session was led by Santiago Muñoz Machadopresident of the FundéuRAE and director of the RAE. The closing was also attended by the Secretary of State for Education, Abelardo de la Rosa; of the Minister of Culture, Tourism, Sports and Youth of La Rioja and vice president of the San Millán de la Cogolla Foundation, José Luis Pérez Pastor; of the president of the EFE Agency and vice president of the FundéuRAE, Miguel Angel Oliverand several members of the FundéuRAE board: the RAE academics Carmen Riera –vice director of the institution– and Soledad Puértolas, and the journalist Álex Grijelmo.

The session ended with a brief intervention by each of the participants of the conference, who were given way by the president of the FundéuRAE, Santiago Muñoz Machado, to present their conclusions and impressions on the topics of the three tables that took place in the two days of seminar. The use of gory images, the ethical limits of the war journalist and the use of metaphorical and literary language were some of the most debated and commented issues throughout the meeting.

The closing event took place after the third debate, entitled ‘The role of the media in wars and the conflict of words’ and moderated by Alex Grijelmojournalist, writer and patron of the FundéuRAE. They participated in this Rosa Maria Calafcorrespondent journalist for TVE between 1970 and 2009; Fran SevillaRNE war correspondent; Javier Espinosa, war correspondent for ‘El Mundo’, and Pilar Requena del Ríointernational and investigative reporter for TVE.

The seminar held its first two round tables on Monday, December 16, after the opening ceremony, which was led by the Minister of Culture, Tourism, Sports and Youth of La Rioja and first vice president of the San Millán de la Cogolla Foundation, José Luis Pérez Pastor, and the vice president of the FundéuRAE and president of the EFE Agency, Miguel Ángel Oliver. In the first of these debates, under the title ‘The language of war in the digital age’ and moderated by Olivia Piquero, director of the FundéuRAE, Gervasio Sánchez, photographer and journalist specialized in conflict zones and collaborator of Heraldo de Aragón, spoke; Sara Gómez Armas, delegate in Jerusalem of the EFE Agency; Mónica García Prieto, war reporter and correspondent in the Middle East, and Luis de Vega, journalist and photojournalist for El País, special envoy in the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.









The second panel, also held on Monday the 16th, was titled ‘The language of war beyond wars’ and featured Laura Filardo Llamas, a linguist dedicated to the application of cognitive linguistics to understand the mechanisms of transmission of ideology; Inés Olza, senior researcher in linguistics and cognition at the Culture and Society Institute of the University of Navarra and member of the #ReframeCovid initiative; Juan Ramón Lucas, journalist, writer and patron and general secretary of the Sandra Ibarra Foundation for Solidarity against Cancer, and Jesús Castañón Rodríguez, professor of Spanish Language and Secondary Education Literature and doctor in Hispanic Philology specialized in the language of sports. Almudena Martínez, general coordinator of the San Millán de la Cogolla Foundation, was in charge of moderating the meeting.