Queen Letizia will visit the Region of Murcia next Friday, April 30, where she will preside over the opening ceremony of the VI Educational Congress on Rare Diseases held in Totana, according to sources from the Government Delegation in a statement. Last week the president of Feder, Juan Carrión, together with the mayor of Totana, Juan José Cánovas and the director of the CEIBas Guadalentín school, Ruth Cánovas, presented this sixth edition of the Feder Educational Congress’ Building networks, consolidating projects towards an inclusive society ‘.

This event will be held next April 30, with the intention of meeting students, teachers and families from within and outside our borders and involved in addressing the social and health needs of the group, according to sources from Feder.

The event, which will be broadcast via streaming from CEIBas Guadalentín (El Paretón, Totana district), seeks to focus on the challenges posed by rare diseases in childhood. 70% of rare diseases are exclusively pediatric., so that a large part of the 3 million people who live with these pathologies in Spain or are in search of a diagnosis are boys and girls.