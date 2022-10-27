Telemundo promoted the premiere of the third season of “The Queen of the South” in style. The television series arrived on the aforementioned channel on October 18, with Teresa Mendoza (played by Kate del Castillo) forming an alliance with Epifanio Vargas (Humberto Zurita), after ingesting poison to escape from prison. Now, the protagonist will balance again between life and death for the next chapter.

“The Queen of the South” premiered its third season and can also be seen without access to the Telemundo channel. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

As Del Castillo promised, this new installment of the novel has become a political thriller, of course, without abandoning its high doses of action. However, after its first appearance on TV, the plot did not lead the ratings and it seems not to have completely convinced viewers (a familiar case if we remember the release of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″).

However, this does not mean that its thousands of fans will ignore the new chapters, if they reach streaming. But what platform will they be released on? Here we tell you.

Kate del Castillo plays Teresa Mendoza in “The Queen of the South 3”. Photo: Telemundo/@katedelcastillo

Where to see the third season of “The Queen of the South”?

The third season of “The Queen of the South” can be seen exclusively by the sign of Telemundo. With that in mind, you can also tune into the show through the channel’s website and on its mobile app (available for both Android and iOS devices).

Likewise, some episodes are usually uploaded to YouTube, although they are not complete.

“Queen of the South 3″ on Netflix

At this point we have good news. On the website of Telemundo itself, It can be read that “La Reina del Sur 3″ is a co-production of Telemundo Global Studios and Netflix, c with which his arrival to streaming is more than assured.

In fact, the portal specifies that the studio has the broadcast rights for the United States and Puerto Rico, while the big red N can broadcast the new episodes globally. However, what has not yet been detailed is a specific release date.

“Queen of the South 3” will premiere on Netflix eventually. Photo: Composition LR/Telemundo/National Geographic