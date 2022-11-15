“La reina del sur” premiered its third season on October 18 of this year and, in less time than its fans pronounced its name, it fell in audience levels. Let’s not put it in pretty words: it is already a failure for Telemundo, according to figures shared by People en Español. Simple as that. However, the telenovela starring Kate del Castillo (Teresa Mendoza) still has more action in her next chapters.

If you are one of those who does not want to miss a single one, here is a complete guide to episode 20.

“Queen of the South 3”, chapter 20 – preview

What happened in the previous episode of “Queen of the South 3″?

After a tireless confrontation, Rocío, Faustino’s wife, passed away. The news came like a bombardment to the heart of Teresa Mendoza, who constantly blames herself for the suffering of her family and friends.

Later, we see that Teresa, helped by Landero, goes in search of Marina, one of the young women who has been kidnapped by Abel’s men. Things got even more tense when there was a fire in the cellar, although they were able to rescue the girl in the end.

What time to see chapter 20 of “The Queen of the South 3”?

Next, we leave you a list of times in which you can see “La reina del sur 3″, according to your country.

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 8.

“La reina del sur 3” is one of the most popular series on Telemundo. Photo: Composition LR/Telemundo Internacional

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

Season 3 of “La reina del sur” can be seen on Telemundo, on the channel’s mobile application and on its official website. Likewise, the chain usually uploads the chapters on its YouTube channel, although these are usually incomplete.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE FREE?

To watch Telemundo LIVE, it is not only possible to do it through its signal, you can also access its programming through its mobile application or on its website. Of course, you should make sure that the mentioned services are available in your region.

“La reina del sur 3” shows a new facet of Teresa Mendoza by immersing her in a plot with political overtones and somewhat removed from drug trafficking. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Actors and characters of “The Queen of the South 3”

Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza

Isabella Sierra as Sofia Dantes

Humberto Zurita as Epifanio Vargas

Kika Édgar as Genoveva Alcalá

Pêpê Rapazote as Pablo Landero

Emmanuel Orenday as Danilo Marquez

Lincoln Palomeque as Faustino Sanchez

When would “Queen of the South 3” be released on Netflix?

There is good news: “La reina del sur 3″ is a co-production between Telemundo and Netflix . With this in mind, the arrival of the novel to streaming is a fact, but there is still no specific release date on the platform.

However, taking into account what happened with productions such as “Pasión de gavilanes 2”, it is expected that Teresa Mendoza’s plot will arrive at the service in early or mid-2023.