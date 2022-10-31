Telemundo has premiered the third season of “The Queen of the South” in style. In this new installment of the television series we see that Theresa Mendoza, interpreted by Kate of the Castle, is still struggling to fully recover her daughter. However, his efforts are interrupted by his former enemy turned forced ally: Epifanio Vargas (Humberto Zurita).

If you want to know what’s coming in the new episode of the telenovela, here we detail how to watch it LIVE and ONLINE.

Trailer of chapter 10 of “The queen of the south 3″

What happened in chapter 9 of “The queen of the south 3″?

Teresa and her allies went to a place where illegal fights take place between women dressed in typical costumes and, in that location, she meets a certain Tejada. In this way, while the protagonist distracts him, Landero infiltrates the subject’s offices.

Uncovering compromising information, Mendoza believes someone in her ranks is plotting against her.

At what time to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South” by country?

If you live in Peru, you can tune in to season 3 of “La Reina del Sur” starting at 8:00 pm Next, we leave you the list of schedules, according to countries.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, October 25.

Kate del Castillo plays Teresa Mendoza in “The Queen of the South 3”. Photo: Telemundo/@katedelcastillo

Where to see chapter 10 of “The queen of the south 3″?

“La Reina del Sur 3″ is an exclusive production of Telemundo. In that sense, chapter 10 can be seen through its TV signal, on its website or on its mobile application.

How can I see “La Reina del Sur 3″ if I don’t have Telemundo?

If you don’t have access to the Telemundo signal, you can use their app to watch “La Reina del Sur 3″. Similarly, the channel uses its YouTube account to upload the chapters, after they have been broadcast live.

When does “The Queen of the South 3″ premiere on Netflix?

For now, “The Queen of the South 3” does not have a release date on Netflix. Even so, it is known that it will eventually reach the platform because its plot is a co-production between Telemundo and streaming.

In this sense, if we take into account the waiting time of “Passion of hawks 2″the launch of the novel with Kate del Castillo can be calculated for the beginning or middle of 2023.