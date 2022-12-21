After being captured by the Red Horseman and his allies, Teresa Mendoza and Oleg seek to make a deal with him. What the man did not imagine is that Faustino had kidnapped his son Armando in order to exchange them. He accepts, but first You must give the Mexican the keys she needs to find the evidence against the DEA.

The man agrees and they all go to Lima, where Armando is. At the top of a building, and with the Plaza San Martín as a witness, Teresa tells her friend that the exchange will take place. After seeing that her son is safe, Don Rubén says: “They are wrong. I don’t know if after giving them the keys they will give me my son”.

With nothing else to do, the Red Horseman gets only 20 minutes to bring the evidence against the DEA, if he doesn’t comply, his son will be eliminated. “If he doesn’t come back, you won’t be able to see him anymore,” Teresa anticipates.

Advance of “The Queen of the South 3 x44”

Release date of “The Queen of the South 3”, chapter 44

Chapter 44 of “La reina del sur 3″ arrives this Tuesday, December 20 on Telemundo and the Telemundo app. Remember that you can see episode 43 of the series on the official website of the television station.

Where to watch the premiere of the new episode LIVE?

The third season of “La reina del sur 3″ is broadcast on Telemundo. It is also available on its website and in its mobile application.

“The Queen of the South 3” is already approaching its season finale. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Next, we share the official transmission channels:

What time to see “La reina del sur 3” in Peru and the rest of Latin America?

The chapters of “La reina del sur 3” can be seen starting at 8:00 pm in Peru. In case you live in another country, we share the respective schedules: