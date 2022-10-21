The premiere of “La Reina del Sur 3” took place on October 18 through the Telemundo signal. With fans waiting a long time for the Teresa Mendoza’s returnthe first three chapters have allowed us to see how his escape from prison is vital to reuniting with his daughter.

With the return of Oleg and several of his companions, they join forces to get Teresa out of the compound, who will have to take poison to appear in poor health. While they manage to rescue her from it, a bigger problem now remains: Epiphany Vargas.

Preview of “The queen of the south 3”, chapter 4

What happened in the previous episode of “The Queen of the South”?

In chapter 3 of “The Queen of the South”, Teresa manages to reach Mexico safely, but she did not count on the return of her greatest enemy: Epiphany Vargas. Interested in maintaining his status as a ‘good’ politician, he will propose to Mendoza that they join forces to put an end to the DEA. She accepts, not imagining that the organization already has her under their sights.

So too, we see Sofia escaping and arriving at the side of several of her mother’s allies, including ‘Batman’. Episode 4 Trailer lets us see that Teresa escaping from the DEA once againbut also traveling to Colombia, where he will see Sofía, his daughter.

“The Queen of the South”, season 3: schedule by country

The fourth chapter of “The Queen of the South” arrives this October 21. Its launch time will vary according to the country, so you should consult the following schedule:

Mexico, Panama, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Wednesday, October 19.

How to watch LIVE chapter 4 of “The Queen of the South 3”?

The third season of “La Reina del Sur” can be followed, exclusively, by the Telemundo signal. Also, the chapters have been uploading in the account youtube official In its whole.

Actors and characters of “The queen of the south 3”

Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza

Isabella Sierra as Sofia Dantes

Humberto Zurita as Epifanio Vargas

Kika Edgar as Genoveva Alcalá

Emmanuel Orenday as Danilo Marquez

Lincoln Palomeque as Faustino Sanchez

Alejandro Calva as Batman

Tiago Correa as Jonathan Peres

Cuca Escribano as Sheila

Cast of “The queen of the south 3”. Photo: Telemundo.

New characters of “The queen of the south 3”

Pepe Rapazote as Pablo Landero

Sofia Lama as Susana Guzman

Matias Novoa as Nacho Duarte

Arturo Rios as Delio Jurado

Ed Trucco as Ernie Palermo

Victor Rebull as Fyodor Yasikov

Anderley Palomino as Mateo Mena

What is “The Queen of the South 3” about?

The official synopsis tells us: “After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman of humble origins ends up becoming a legend of drug trafficking, with the dangers that this entails.”