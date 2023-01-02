In 2021, fans of “Queen of the South” they saw that Kate del Castillo and the rest of the cast traveled to various Latin American countries to record the new story of Teresa Mendoza, who once again has to escape from the CIA, an organization that wants her dead. The premiere of Telemundo has caused a sensation, so its arrival on Netflix was one of the most anticipated releases.

In this sense, streaming confirmed at the beginning of December that “La reina del sur 3” would arrive on its platform on December 30, a date that attracted attention, since the series is still on the air on its official channel.

“La reina del sur” is one of the most popular series on Telemundo. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Why is “La reina del sur 3” incomplete on Netflix?

Being broadcast on Telemundo, the television station only shared the first 45 episodes from season 3 of “Queen of the South”. Being listed with 60 and, taking into account that the series is currently on episode 50, it will have to finish first on its original signal before seeing the outcome on Netflix.

What is “La reina del sur 3” about?: Epifanio Vargas and Teresa will see each other again

“La reina del sur 3” has entered its final stretch. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

For this season 3, Teresa Mendoza will once again have to flee from the DEA, an organization that is targeting her, her daughter, and her allies. After her capture, Oleg goes after her, but this would only be part of a plan. Already safe, Mendoza is called by Epifanio Vargas, her greatest enemy. With no way out for her, he proposes an alliance in order to put an end to the DEA. She accepts, but on the condition of having Sofía back.

From here, we see Teresa Mendoza traveling through Peru, Bolivia, Colombia and more countries in order to obtain the necessary evidence to expose the DEA. Throughout her journey, the Mexican she will meet new enemies. Will she make it?