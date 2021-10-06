An old Andean tradition says that for a project to be completely successful, you first have to thank Pachamama and that seems to be present in the La Reina del Sur production company, which made an offering to Mother Earth early Monday morning, in the Plaza de San Blas, as it transpired.

However, a persistent drizzle was, yesterday, on the verge of spoiling the plans of the production company in charge of filming the scenes of the famous series that is filmed in the picturesque streets of the imperial city of Cusco.

The filming began in the central Santa Clara street, under the republican arch that bears the same name, the scenes featured the national actor Rodrigo Palacios.

YOU CAN SEE: Cusco received more than S / 140,000 for recordings of La Reina del Sur and Transformers

Dozens of onlookers tried to mix between the main cast and the extras, clueless people on more than one occasion broke into the filming, which had to be repeated.

Followers of the series were present at the filming. Photo: Luis Álvarez Guevara / The Republic

The support of the passersby was appreciated by the production team that at times they prevented the pedestrian crossing for the accomplishment that demanded at least two hours.

Followers of the series settled in Santa Clara with the hope of seeing the protagonist of the story, Teresa Mendoza, played by Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, who on this occasion did not participate in the recordings. It was learned that today she will make her first scenes.

YOU CAN SEE: Kate del Castillo travels to Peru to record The Queen of the South: “We are very happy”

Fans were able to recognize the Spanish actor Antonio Gil, who plays Oleg Yasikov, and tried in vain to get a selfie.

While that was happening under the Santa Clara arch, the production was finalizing details in the Plaza San Francisco, another of the Cusco scenarios for the Telemundo production, which will also be recorded in the Plaza Mayor and Pumacurco Street in Cusco and Machu Picchu.