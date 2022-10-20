“queen of the south 3″ brought back Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza. The wait was long and fans could not be more excited with the direction the exciting story took, which will now move away from the world of drug trafficking and will be more akin to a political thriller.

The first two chapters showed how the protagonist almost lost her life on more than one occasion and more than one wondered how close the end of the road is for her. In this regard, the Mexican artist was honest when she was in the program “La mesa Caliente”.

During the conversation, the actress was questioned about the future of “The Queen of the South” and her answer generated several doubts because it would have hinted that the third season could be the last.

“I don’t know, I think you have to know how to tell him that now and bye bye. I think the third is the last and, as it should be, we say goodbye to Teresita, so enjoy it, “were her words.

“The Queen of the South 3” will focus more on politics and action to leave behind the constant plots related to drug trafficking. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The queen of the south 3”?

The third season of “La Reina del Sur” premiered this Tuesday the 18th on the Telemundo signal. This is the official and exclusive medium in which to follow the series.

When and what time to watch the series?

The Telemundo program is broadcast from Monday to Friday during the channel’s prime time: 8:00 pm The time changes according to the country: