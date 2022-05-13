“La Reina del Sur” is one of the most watched series on Telemundo. Its popularity is such that the chain has increased the production of its chapters since 2019. By 2020, it was announced that its third cycle was confirmed.

Over the months, the fiction with Kate del Castillo has been revealing information about what we will see, but also what the locations of its plot will be. In 2021 it was confirmed that the series would shoot several scenes in Peru.

The excitement of the fans came when Kate del Castillo arrived in Lima and Cusco to shoot her sequences. Now, months after her visit to our country, we have images of “The Queen of the South 3″.

What will we see in the third season of “The Queen of the South”?

According to what Telemundo has advanced, the story will narrate the life of the famous drug trafficker four years after the last thing that was known about her. During this time, Teresa Mendoza has been held in a maximum security prison after being convicted by the US justice for the murder of three DEA agents. Once again, she is separated from Sofía, her daughter.

Kate del Castillo will play Teresa Mendoza again in La Reina del Sur 3. Photo: EFE

From the preview we know that she will escape from her confinement thanks to the help of Oleg and Jonathan, who devise a plan to take her to Mexico. Here she will meet Epifanio Vargas, her main enemy, now as president of said country.

“The queen is back” wrote Kate del Castillo on her Instagram account at the time of sharing this brief preview. At the moment, “The Queen of the South 3” does not have a release date.