“La reina del sur 3″ continues to be one of the most popular series on Telemundo. With Kate del Castillo returning to give life to Theresa Mendozathe ex-drug trafficker is now free, but, to achieve it, she had to make an alliance with Epifanio Vargas, who recruits her to face the DEA.

In chapter 28, we see that once again she and her allies must escape from the authorities. With Oleg proposing to leave the house where they were hiding, they manage to leave the house, but are overtaken by federal agents. About to be caught Jonathan Peres (Tiago Correa), Teresa’s former DEA agent friend, tells him to flee, since he, having bullets, can face him. “Promise me you’ll take care of yourself,” the woman says when saying goodbye to her. Realizing that it was impossible to survive, Jonathan uses his remaining bullets and engages the enemy. They shoot at him, he falls to the ground and is finished off. He dies before the eyes of Teresa Mendoza. VIDEO: Telemundo