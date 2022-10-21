The premiere of “The Queen of the South 3” is a fact and the most excited are undoubtedly the fans, the same ones who waited a long time to see once again Theresa Mendoza onscreen. Unlike previous years, this time we will see the character of Kate del Castillo touring various Latin American countries, including Peru.

While we wait for the images recorded in our country to come out, the actress has used her social networks to share messages and photos about the launch of the series with her followers. In one of the publications, the interpreter exposed the injuries she suffered during the recordings.

“That’s how I ended up after last night’s chapter,” Del Castillo wrote on his Instagram account, as a caption for the photos taken during the breaks in the series. What is shown is part of the first episode.

Kate del Castillo plays Teresa Mendoza in “The Queen of the South 3”. Photo: @katedelcastillo

Teresa Mendoza returns to television through “The Queen of the South”. Photo: @katedelcastillo

After publishing the photos, her fans did not hesitate to respond and comment that the premiere of “The Queen of the South 3” was what they expected. “Great chapter”, “Seeing Teresa again was what we needed” and “We want more from the queen!”, expressed some of the fans.

When and what time does chapter 4 of “The Queen of the South” premiere?

The third season of “The Queen of the South” arrived on television on October 18. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo / National Geographic

The fourth chapter of “The Queen of the South” arrived last October 21. Its launch time varies according to the country. Check the following schedule: