The premiere of “La reina del sur 3″ in Netflix has once again put the story of Teresa Mendoza among the most watched on the streaming platform. With Kate del Castillo reprising his popular character, fans are excited to see his adventures. Once again, she will have to face the DEA, but also a rival that has been with her since the first season: Epifanio Vargas.

While we await the arrival of the rest of the chapters of “La reina del sur 3” on Netflix, fans can already see its plot, the same one that has a special moment recorded in Peru. Oleg and Teresa are the protagonists of chapters 41 and 42.

Spoiler warning! Photo: Composition LR/Gerson Cardoso Rafael

Oleg’s statement: what did he say to Teresa?

In their search to find out who the black horseman is, they are both helped by a young man (Gerardo Zamora), who, beyond being a conventional guide, is part of a group of contract killers. After arriving at Machu Picchu and being impressed by the landscape, Oleg and Teresa are left alone and, after a long time, they talk.

Oleg talks about his feelings to Teresa in Machu Picchu. Photo: Telemundo.

“I think you already have a clear idea of ​​what’s going on. The problem is that my feelings for you have changed, Teresa. I don’t want you as a friend anymore. I think it’s something I can’t hide anymore. Julia claimed me for our friendship, I always thought it was absurd. The day I got you out of jail and I couldn’t revive you, I was miserable. I thought I was going to lose you. I didn’t tell you anything because I felt that our friendship could be damaged, ”Oleg said to a Teresa confused by her words.

After their conversation, Oleg asks him not to be his teardrop anymore, but to be more than his friend. Both are interrupted in the middle of his tense talk.

The first 45 episodes of season 3 of “The Queen of the South” are available on Netflix.