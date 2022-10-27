“The queen of the southTelemundo’s successful Mexican production, returned with the most explosive installment of all now that Teresa Mendoza has escaped from prison to reunite with her daughter and clear her name while trying to escape the law.

A few hours after the eighth episode of its third season sees the light, we share all the details so you can see it LIVE.

What happened in chapter 7 of “The queen of the south 3″?

Teresa continues her search for the ‘Black Horseman’ and finds important clues, but Interpol is closer to finding his whereabouts. At the same time, Sofia turned to the Police to rescue her friend from her kidnappers and she was reprimanded by her mother.

Epifanio is happy to have the support of the citizens in a hypothetical re-election. However, there is a mysterious subject who is after him and there is evidence of his relationship with Tereza Mendoza, which could ruin his plans in politics.

At what time does chapter 8 of “The Queen of the South 3” come out according to your country?

Its launch time varies depending on the country, so we share the schedule with you:

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on October 19.

The chapters of “The Queen of the South” come out from Monday to Friday. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

The third season of “La Reina del Sur” can be seen through Telemundo. Next, we share the official channels so you don’t miss the LIVE broadcast.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satellite

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Vision

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch the series LIVE ONLINE if you don’t have Telemundo?

In case you don’t have Telemundo, the official YouTube channel and the application hang their episodes after they were broadcast on TV.

Who is “The Queen of the South” in real life?

“The Queen of the South” was inspired by a real drug trafficker who, like Teresa Mendoza, was also on everyone’s lips. Her name is Sandra Ávila Beltrán, but she is better known as ‘The Queen of the Pacific’.