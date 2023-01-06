The third season of “Queen of the South 3” LIVE and ONLINE it will arrive this Friday, January 6 with its exciting chapter 55. The series starring Kate del Castillo is getting closer to entering its final week and after its premiere on Netflix, fans of Teresa Mendoza want to know in what will end the exciting story of the survivor of the world of drug trafficking. How, when, where and at what time to see the new episode?

Where to see “The Queen of the South 3” LIVE?

You can see the new episodes of “La reina del sur 3” LIVE through the Telemundo channel, the exclusive channel through which the series with Kate del Castillo is broadcast on TV.

Oleg talks about his feelings to Teresa in Machu Picchu. Photo: Telemundo.

“La reina del sur” 3: opening hours by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day).

Teresa Mendoza mourns once again the departure of one of her great allies. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

“La reina del sur 3”: channels to watch the series

Season 3 of “La reina del sur” is broadcast on the Telemundo channel, which can be seen in the following countries:

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Sofía and Mateo in “La reina del sur 3″. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch Telemundo ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you do not have access to the Telemundo channel from your country, you can also WATCH “La reina del sur 3″ ONLINE and FREE through the summaries of each episode on its official YouTube channel.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

“La reina del sur 3” premiered its new episodes on Netflix last Friday, December 30, 2022, so you can already see most of its episodes on the streaming platform.