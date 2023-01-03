“Queen of the South 3” LIVE and ONLINE arrives this Tuesday, January 3 with its chapter 52 through the Telemundo channel. The series starring the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo continues to excite her fans near the end of the season, which will premiere next Friday the 13th of this month. After a romantic scene in Cusco, Teresa Mendoza continues to face her enemies, each time closer to the outcome of this third part that has already arrived on Netflix. How to watch the episode?

Where to see “The Queen of the South” 3?

“La reina del sur 3″ is an exclusive Telemundo series, so it can only be watched through its same official television channel. However, for users looking to stream it, it is also available on Netflix.

“La reina del sur 3”: opening hours by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the following day.

Kate del Castillo resumes her character as Teresa Mendoza. Photo: composition LR

What channel is Telemundo, according to my country?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch LIVE ONLINE “La reina del sur 3” without Telemundo?

If you do not have a contract with the Telemundo channel, you can enjoy approximately 20 free minutes of the episodes of the third season of “La reina del sur” through its official YouTube channel.

Oleg talks about his feelings to Teresa in Machu Picchu. Photo: Telemundo

There, a summary of each episode is uploaded a couple of days after its broadcast on television. It does not require any type of payment.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

The third season of “La reina del sur” premiered on December 30 on Netflix and you can now enjoy its new episodes on the streaming platform.