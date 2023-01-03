“queen of the south 3″ introduced us to the latest adventure of Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza. Although the series moved away from the world of drug trafficking and became a political thriller, the action has not been lacking and the plot has become very complicated a few chapters from its end.

On the occasion of the launch of episode 51 this January 2, 2023, we share all the details about its arrival on the small screen so you don’t miss it.

What time does chapter 51 of “La reina del sur 3″ come out, according to your country?

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the following day.

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

“La reina del sur” is an original Telemundo production, so its third season can only be seen through Telemundo.

On which channels can I watch Telemundo, according to my country?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Oleg told Teresa about his feelings at Machu Picchu. Photo: Telemundo.

How to watch the series LIVE ONLINE if you don’t have Telemundo?

If you do not have the Telemundo channel, its official YouTube channel and application post all its episodes of “La reina del sur 3” after its broadcast on television.

When can “La reina del sur 3” be seen on Netflix?

The third season of “La reina del sur” will be part of the Netflix catalog. According to the streaming platform, it will be available from December 30, 2022.