“queen of the south 3” brought back Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza. Although the program moved away from the world of drug trafficking and became a political thriller, action and adrenaline have not been lacking in the protagonist’s latest crusade.

The plot has become more complicated than imagined and we are now only 12 episodes from the end of the third season. In this scenario, we share everything about the premiere of chapter 48 this December 28 .

What time does chapter 48 of “La reina del sur 3″ come out, according to your country?

The release time of “La reina del sur 3” varies depending on the country, so we share the schedule with you:

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the following day.

Where to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South”?

“La reina del sur” is an original Telemundo production, so its third installment can only be seen through Telemundo for now.

On which channels can I watch Telemundo, according to my country?

Below, we share the official channels so you don’t miss the LIVE broadcast.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Teresa Mendoza mourned the departure of one of her great allies. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

How to watch the series LIVE ONLINE if you don’t have Telemundo?

In case you do not have the Telemundo channel, its official YouTube channel and application post all its episodes after they are broadcast on TV.

When can “La reina del sur 3” be seen on Netflix?

“La reina del sur 3” will be part of the Netflix catalog. According to the streaming platform, it will be available from December 30, 2022.