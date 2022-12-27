“Queen of the South 3” ONLINE and LIVE arrives this Tuesday, December 27 with its chapter 47 through the Telemundo signal. The third season of the series starring the Mexican actress Kate del Castillo continues to fascinate all its viewers and fans of this action-packed political drama. Where and at what time to see its PREMIERE, according to each country? We will tell you in detail in the following note while we wait for its early arrival on Netflix.

“The Queen of the South” season 3: schedules according to countries

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where to see the full episodes of “The Queen of the South 3”?

You can enjoy the third season of “La reina del sur” through the Telemundo channel. In the same way, you can access all the chapters through its mobile application and website.

Sofía and Mateo in “La reina del sur 3″. Photo: Telemundo

His official YouTube channel also uploads approximately 20 minutes of each episode. Likewise, the chapters of the first and second season are available on Netflix.

What channel is Telemundo in Latin America?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

The third season of “La reina del sur” will arrive on Netflix on December 30, 2022. With this premiere, fans of the Telemundo series will be able to enjoy the red N from the first to the last episode.