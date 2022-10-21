“The Queen of the South” launched its third season and fans could not be more excited for the fate of Theresa Mendoza. As we saw, the protagonist almost lost her life after escaping from prison, but she is still not free from the DEA.

The new chapters showed that the plot became much more explosive than ever, which is why they have become unmissable for fans. For this reason, we share everything about the launch of its episode 4 this October 21.

What time to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South” in Peru?

The third season of “The Queen of the South” broadcasts all its chapters from Monday to Friday. As for Peru, they are available from 8:00 pm.

And in other countries?

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on October 19.

Where can I see chapter 4 of “The queen of the south 3”?

The series can be seen on Telemundo, on the channel’s website and through a mobile application.

Epifanio and Teresa met in the last episode. Photo: Telemundo capture

Actors and characters of “The queen of the south 3”

Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza

Isabella Sierra as Sofia Dantes

Humberto Zurita as Epifanio Vargas

Kika Edgar as Genoveva Alcalá

Pêpê Rapazote as Pablo Landero

Emmanuel Orenday as Danilo Marquez

Lincoln Palomeque as Faustino Sanchez

It should be noted that the Mexican production with Peruvian actors such as Emanuel Soriano, Gerardo Zamora, Mayella Lloclla and Andrés Silva.

Who is ‘The Queen of the South’ in real life?

“The Queen of the South” was inspired by a real drug trafficker who, like Teresa Mendoza, was also on everyone’s lips. Her name is Sandra Ávila Beltrán, but she is better known as ‘The Queen of the Pacific’.

Is “The Queen of the South” on Netflix?

The first two seasons of “The Queen of the South” are in the Netflix catalog. As for the third installment, there are still no details about its addition to the streaming platform, but it is expected that they will arrive eventually.