The third season of “La reina del sur” changed the rules of the game for the Telemundo series. Escaping from jail was only the first step for Teresa Mendoza, but evading the DEA and finding the “black horseman” will be key for the protagonist to have her happy ending.

Chapter 30 promises to be decisive for the plot and fans couldn’t be more excited for its premiere this December 1. Therefore, we share all the details about its launch.

What happened in the previous episode of “Queen of the South 3”?

Teresa no longer wants more people to die because of her, and after the death of Jonathan and Landero she made clear her intention to continue, causing the team to split up. On the other hand, Epifanio could stop being her ally.

“La reina del sur 3”, chapter 30: schedule by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 29.

Where to see “La reina del sur 3”?

“La reina del sur” is an original Telemundo production, so it can be seen on that channel. It is also on the mobile application, the website and the official YouTube channel.

Telemundo LIVE: broadcast channels in Latin America

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

When can “La reina del sur 3” be seen on Netflix?

The first seasons of “La reina del sur” were already available on Netflix and now the third installment is ready to join the catalog on December 30.