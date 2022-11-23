The third season of “queen of the south” came to Telemundo to tell us about the last great adventure of Teresa Mendoza. Her escape from her jail was not easy, but clearing her name and saving her loved ones was even less so.

Its chapter 26 promises to further complicate the plot, so the soap opera’s followers are waiting for its release and we share everything you need to know about it.

What will happen in chapter 26 of “The Queen of the South 3”?

Teresa Mendoza briefly encountered the ‘Black Horseman’ before losing him. However, she paused when she discovered a human trafficking ring and is determined to free the kidnapped women.

“La reina del sur 3”: schedule by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Thursday, November 24.

Where to see “La reina del sur 3” LIVE?

“La reina del sur 3” is an original Telemundo production, which is why it is available on that channel. Next, we share the corresponding channels to watch it live:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How to watch Telemundo ONLINE FOR FREE?

The third season of “La reina del sur” can also be seen on the mobile application, the website and the official YouTube channel.

“The Queen of the South”, season 3: when does it premiere on Netflix?

The Telemundo telenovela will arrive on Netflix, but there is no specific release date yet. It only remains to wait for more details about it so that all the seasons are finally together on the streaming platform.

Cast of “The Queen of the South 3”