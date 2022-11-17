Despite being on the verge of cancellation, “La reina del sur 3” continues to broadcast chapters full of tension, drama, and explosive action. Theresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo) will not stop in front of her enemies and, with the help of Landero, she will have the mission of discovering who the “black horseman” is, the mysterious subject that has been hot on her heels for a long time.

Our protagonist is expected to discover her identity in the next episode. If you also want to know who she is, here we leave you the complete guide to chapter 22.

“The Queen of the South 3”, chapter 22 – preview

“La reina del sur 3”: schedule by country

Mexico, Panama, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Friday, November 18.

How to watch FREE ONLINE chapter 22 of “La reina del sur 3”?

Chapter 22 of “La reina del sur 3” can be seen through Telemundo, on the official website of the channel and on its mobile application. Likewise, the chain uploads the episodes for FREE to its official YouTube account, although they are not usually complete.

“La reina del sur 3” broadcasts its episodes from Monday to Friday. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo

Telemundo LIVE: transmission channels

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“La reina del sur 3” is one of the most popular series on Telemundo. Photo: Composition LR/Telemundo Internacional

Who is the real Teresa Mendoza in real life?

Although the plot of “Queen of the South” is inspired by the book written by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, the facts of the novel have not avoided comparisons with real life. Thus, many believe that Teresa Mendoza’s plot is a fictitious representation of the famous Sandra Ávila Beltrán, a woman linked to drug trafficking known as the ‘Queen of the Pacific’.

Sandra Ávila Beltrán has been associated with “La reina del sur” throughout its 11 years on the air. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

When is “Queen of the South 3” coming out on Netflix?

In case you don’t know, “Queen of the South 3” is a co-production between Telemundo Y Netflix. For this reason, the arrival of the novel to streaming is more than assured; however, there is no specific release date, at least not for now.

Even so, it is expected that it will arrive in service at the beginning or in the middle of 2023, if we take into account a waiting time similar to that of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”.