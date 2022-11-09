“La Reina del Sur” launched its third season through Telemundo. Although she moved away from the world of drug traffickers and entered the political arena, fans would not have imagined the danger that would cover the family of Theresa Mendoza after his escape from prison.

A few hours after the release of chapter 17, we share all the details so you don’t miss it.

At what time to see “The queen of the south 3” according to my country?

The chapters of “The queen of the south 3″ can be seen from 8.00 pm in Peru. In case you live in another country, we share the respective schedules:

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 8.

How to watch the PREMIERE of the new episode LIVE?

The third season of “The queen of the south 3″ is transmitted through Telemundo. It is also available on its website and mobile app. Here we share the official transmission channels:

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satellite

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Vision

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

“The queen of the south 3″: how old is the actress Isabella Sierra?

Isabella Sierra, known as the daughter of Teresa Mendoza in fiction, is 17 years old.

Who was ‘The Queen of the South’ in real life?

Since the launch of the telenovela in 2011, Theresa Mendoza She has been related to Sandra Ávila Beltrán, known by the Police as ‘The Queen of the Pacific’.

When can you see “The queen of the south 3” on Netflix?

At the moment there is no release date for “The Queen of the South 3” on Netflix, but it is expected that it will end as part of the catalog along with its first two seasons.