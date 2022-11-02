The LIVE premiere of the episodes of “La Reina del Sur 3″ on Telemundo are giving people something to talk about. With fans excited for the new adventure of Theresa Mendoza, what also returned is the drama, the same one that has the character of Kate of the Castle between a rock and a hard place.

With Teresa on her journey through South America, she is getting closer to reaching Perubut before that, he will have a dangerous encounter with a new enemy dubbed the ‘Black Horseman’.

What will happen in “The queen of the south 3”, chapter 11?

Following her dramatic escape, Teresa becomes involved in a new and unexpected alliance with Epifanio Vargas. Risking her life, she begins a tour of all of Latin America while she is her target for the DEA. With officers after her, she now has a new enemy: ‘Black Rider’.

Preview of “The queen of the south 3″, chapter 11

How to see “The Queen of the South 3” today, November 1?

Being an original series of Telemundo, for now, is the only signal that broadcasts the complete chapters of “La Reina del Sur”. But Netflix has the first two seasons of history with Kate del Castillo. Fans hope that the third part will also reach streaming.

At what time to see season 3 of “The Queen of the South” in Peru, Mexico and the rest of Latin America?

If you live in Peru, you can tune in to season 3 of “La Reina del Sur” starting at 8.00 p.m. m. Next, we leave you the list of schedules, according to countries.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, October 25.

The chapters of “The Queen of the South” come out from Monday to Friday. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see chapter 11 of “The queen of the south 3″?

You can see episode 11 of “The queen of the south 3″ through your TV signal, on your website or in your mobile application.

“The queen of the south 3” can be seen on YouTube?

Yes, “The Queen of the South 3″ is available on YouTube. Telemundo shared chapter 1 and 2 of the series in full. With the following episodes, the chain has decided to publish summaries.