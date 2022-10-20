The third season of “The Queen of the South” has fans excited thanks to the exciting story of Teresa Mendoza (Kate del Castillo). After the shocking second episode, the time has come to see the chapter 3 of the series tonight on the Telemundo signal.

In the following note we will tell you everything you need to know to continue with the drama and not miss the exciting one.

What happened in chapter 2 of “The queen of the south 3”?

In chapter 2 of “The Queen of the South”, Teresa Mendonza managed to escape from prison and is now wanted by the DEA. At the same time, her daughter Sofía de ella also had to face more dangers and was able to flee.

What time does season 3 of “The Queen of the South” premiere according to my country?

Mexico, Panama, Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Wednesday, October 19.

Teresa Mendoza ‘died’ at the premiere of “La Reina del Sur 3”. Photo: Telemundo

Where can you see “The Queen of the South 3” LIVE?

The third season of “The Queen of the South” is available through the channel Telemundo. Also, the chapters can be seen in your website and mobile application.

“The Queen of the South 3” will focus more on politics and action to leave behind the constant plots related to drug trafficking. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Telemundo channels by country

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satellite.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Vision.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

How many seasons of “The Queen of the South” are there on Netflix?

At the moment, Netflix has in its catalog the first two seasons of “The Queen of the South”. You can enjoy all its chapters if you have a subscription to the streaming service.