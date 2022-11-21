“queen of the south” has taken a different tack with its third season. The political thriller has gradually displaced the world of drug trafficking, but that has not prevented the persecutions, shootings and the presence of seasoned criminals from being missed.

The search for the black horseman did not stop either and now Teresa Mendoza is closer to finding him. Below we share everything about the launch of chapter 24 so you don’t miss it.

What happened in the previous episode of “Queen of the South 3″?

In the previous chapter we saw that Pablo was saved from a shooting in the middle of a car chase, Sofía is preparing to travel to Peru now that the city has been closed, and Vannesa continues trying to bring important information about Epifanio to the DEA.

At what time does chapter 24 of “La reina del sur 3″ PREMIERE?

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am on Tuesday, November 22.

Where to watch FREE ONLINE “La reina del sur 3”?

The third season of “La reina del sur” is a Telemundo production, which is why it is available on that channel. You can also watch it on the YouTube mobile app and website.

On which broadcast channels to watch the third season of “La reina del sur”?

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD

When does “La reina del sur 3″ premiere on Netflix?

“La reina del sur 3″ has its arrival on Netflix guaranteed, because it is a co-production of the Telemundo channel and the streaming platform. It only remains to wait for the announcement of its release date.