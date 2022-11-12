“La Reina del Sur 3″ continues to be one of the most popular series of the moment on Telemundo. With Kate of the Castle retaking the character of Theresa Mendozathe former drug trafficker is now not only free, but also has to close an alliance with Epifanio Vargas in order to live in peace.

On a trip in which she will visit several Latin American countries, including Peru, Teresa will have to face the DEA, an organization that is looking for her to serve her sentence. With her allies fleeing, the one who will experience one of the most tragic moments of the season is Faustino.

Spoiler alert! Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso Rafael/LR

In chapter 19 of “The Queen of the South 3”, Sofía Dantes (Isabella Sierra) continues to escape from the DEA along with the rest of her companions. With Rocío Aljarafe (Sara Vidorreta) injured, she has no more excuses to accept the help of Mateo Mena (Anderley Palomino).

After making it clear that she doesn’t trust him, they all continue on their journey, the problem is that Rocío’s injuries are getting worse and Faustino is worried about her. Exhausted, the woman talks to each of her friends. They, surprised, think that she is saying goodbye to her.

Rocío Aljarafe is played by Sara Vidorreta. Photo: Telemundo

“’Vampi’, if you are not by my side, I do not contemplate continuing my life. Don’t say you won’t be with me. You are not going to die on me”, Faustino tells Rocío, who is getting worse and worse. After the girl asks her partner for water, she lets go of her hand. In the midst of her boyfriend’s tears and despair, Rocío dies in “The queen of the south 3″.

Sofía tells Teresa about Rocío’s death, to which Mendoza tells Oleg and the rest of his allies. Tired, she tells the man that she is sick of good people dying for her. “I don’t want one more dead person on our side,” she exclaimed.