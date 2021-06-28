Who has not had a town does not know the things that can happen around a festival, the events that originate in that great event that represents the patronal feast, how liberating a square with brass band music is on a hot summer night . So

a series that has at its epicenter a verbena and a village festival can only bring us joy.

This is what the new Atresmedia series promises and achieves -at least in its first three episodes- (first it will be shown on Atresplayer, then on Flooxer),

‘The queen of the people’, who has written and directed

Raul navarro, also creator of the great ‘El vecino’ or ‘El fin de la comedia’. The plot starts from an idea of ​​the Valencian cartoonist

Victor Santos, who has confessed that it was in a similar rural environment, in Toledo, where he came up with the project. Perhaps it is due to the lack of expectations generated around her or because her main intention is to entertain and we were eager for a Spanish comedy of this nature, but the truth is that e

This work is going to be one of the surprises of the summer months, You’ll see. What did we need to laugh at for a little while.

And how little importance is given to those who achieve this feat. And look how difficult it is. This is what ‘La que se avecina’ and company have been doing for years, and they must still justify themselves as if theirs were a minor genre or a simple work to give birth. That making people cry is complicated, yes, and making people think too. But making people laugh is no less.

And more when it is achieved in such a fresh way and with a short format (barely twenty minutes per episode) of those that are not very popular in these parts.

Polvaredas de la Sierra does not exist, but it could be any of those lost villages that do not reach the hundred inhabitants of what they have called Empty Spain, which when summer arrives are filled with strangers. That they are a microcosm in which all kinds of adventures occur, although their possibilities are infinitely less than in any big city. Navarro has played with these elements to organize a contest in which the most popular girl in the area is awarded, an operation that allows the protagonists to get out of their boring routine and the creator of the series

make an accurate portrait of different profiles of our society.

The main value of this fiction is in

his young man distributesor (in the casting the novel stands out

Omar Banana, who embroiders the roles that are put before him) that represents a kind of stereotyped characters, who, however,

they know how to laugh at those clichés and reinterpret them. And so the young woman who aspires to become queen because she is the most special thing that can happen several kilometers around, the squire friend who seeks any cause to engage in social activism, the mannered friend who makes fun of any mockery. And she has no complexes when it comes to showing herself as she is, or the influencer who has come down after she almost bald half of Spain on bad viral advice. Deep down, what ‘The People’s Queen’ intends to tell through them is the same as other apparently older youth-themed titles, such as ‘Euphoria’ or ‘We are who we are’,

the need we all have at a certain age to seek our own identity beyond those around us or the place where we have been raised.

Raúl Navarro, in the center, during filming.



But in this case all this is served with a humor loaded with bad blood, irony and grotesque strokes, a combination that works wonderfully in ‘The Queen of the People’, which

drink from Berlanga, Colomo, or Sánchez Arévalo. To give the replica to adolescents the series has a generous

Melanie Olivares, like a former Miss Spain in times of lean cows, and with a cash

Roberto Alamo, as your mayor that he is.

The end result is a successful comedy, which wastes color and good vibes. And in which, as in any verbena, there is no lack of good music, in this case with songs in the repertoire of

Soleá Morente, Ladilla Rusa or Nathy Peluso. This party starts off well. See if it doesn’t twist.

‘The Queen of the People’ is available on Atresplayer and will then come to Flooxer.