A twist in the case of the death of Matthew Perry. The Los Angeles police have arrested five people, including two doctors and a drug dealer, in connection with the overdose death of the star of the film. Friends, He died in October 2023 at the age of 54. Among those arrested are Kenneth Iwamasa, the actor’s personal assistant, who found him unconscious that afternoon in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles residence, and Jasveen Sangha, known as “the ketamine queen.” Federal prosecutor Martin Estrada accuses this group of having milked the actor for thousands of dollars to provide him with the drug despite being well aware of Perry’s abuse and addiction problems.

At the center of the scandal are two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez. According to prosecutors, the two took advantage of Perry’s addiction to enrich themselves by selling him ketamine. Ketamine is used in the United States to treat depression and anxiety, but only in clinics that operate under strict controls. According to authorities, Perry developed a dependence on the intravenous drug. When local clinics refused to increase his dose, the actor sought out those who would supply him with ketamine.

“Plasencia and Chavez violated their oaths as doctors to care for their patients. They caused a lot of damage just to make money,” said Anne Milgram, director of the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the DEA, on Thursday. The official, in charge of the US anti-drug fight, said that the doctors sold Perry vials of ketamine for $2,000, even though they bought them for $12 each. According to prosecutor Estrada, Perry paid as much as $55,000 for about 20 vials.

Easy access to ketamine only worsened Perry’s addiction, as he had struggled with alcohol and opiate painkillers like Vicodin all his life. According to Milgram, the actor wanted more of the drug, faster, as his condition worsened. So he turned to street-level drug dealers to get it. The fatal dose was given to him by Jasveen Sangha, who kept a warehouse in North Hollywood ready to supply Perry with ketamine on demand.

The Los Angeles police had reported in May that there was an open criminal investigation linked to Perry’s death. The arrests that have been made are linked to these investigations. Plascencia faces a maximum sentence of up to 120 years in prison and Sangha faces life imprisonment for having illegally supplied the drug. “With this we want to send a message: if you are in the illegal drug business, we will bring you to justice for the deaths you cause,” said prosecutor Estrada at the press conference.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have conducted searches, seizing computers, phones and other devices in an attempt to determine who gave Perry the doses of ketamine — a drug approved for decades by the FDA, the federal food and drug regulator, for alternative treatments — that ended his life. The actor had in his system at the time of his death an amount of the drug similar to that used for general anesthesia by doctors in an operation.

Medical examiners ruled in December that the death was accidental. The cause was “the acute effects of ketamine,” the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said. “Contributing factors to Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death was an accident,” it said after an autopsy performed hours after the death.

The actor was found by his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, on October 28, 2023, floating face down in the pool of his home in the exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression, but the last time he had taken it was a week and a half before his death. Ketamine has a half-life of three to four hours in the body, leading authorities to believe he was injecting it outside of the clinic.

The investigations have had the collaboration of the DEA and the postal service, which have helped to trace the path of the ketamine until it reached the hands of the actor.

As the actor himself confessed in his biography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing (2022), while he was part of the cast of Friends —a series that ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004—suffered several episodes of drug and alcohol addiction. His death was shocking for fans of the series and also for his co-stars; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.