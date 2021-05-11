After a successful first season, La reina del flow 2 returned to the small screen on Monday, April 26.

Apparently at the premiere, Yeimy montoya (Carolina Ramírez) met again with Charly cruz (Carlos Torres), who was in jail. She sees him as responsible for the threats she receives, but the singer denies it. Puzzled, Cruz lets him know that he only seeks his forgiveness and that he has changed.

After leaving prison, Charly tries everything so that his ex-partner sees his new self and thus forgives him. The former singer will also begin to get closer to Erik, the son they have in common. While all this is happening, what no one would imagine is that Manín is still alive and is after Yeimy. The fight to see who is the best singer has begun.

What happened in La reina del flow 2 chapter 11? (Resume)

With Yeimy and Charly working on their respective musical debuts, the one who does not see with good eyes what is happening with their career is Irma, who feels increasingly displaced in Surround.

At one point, she talks to Erick about her future and what she thinks: giving up and going to Gray Shark. “I understand, but why do you have to go to the competition? We are a family, “says the young man, to which his partner replies:” Are we? Don’t you know who my competition is? Your mom, the self-proclaimed ‘Queen of flow’ ”.

At Yeimy Montoya’s house, Irma tells her and Juancho her plans. In a tense moment, the singer tells him that Surround can focus more on his career, to which the young woman asks him not to lie to her. For his part, Juancho indicates that breaking his contract is not so easy. Montoya asks her: “Do you want to go to Gray Shark?”, To which Irma says yes. After an argument, the couple leaves the house.

How and where to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 11?

La reina del flow season 2 is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm (in Colombia) via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 12 of the series, you must enter here: https://www.caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. Please note that the television broadcast will only be for that country.