After a popular first season, La reina del flow 2 returned to the small screen last Monday, April 26, with the actress Carolina Ramirez as the protagonist.

Apparently in its first episodes, Yeimy montoya (Ramírez) was reunited with Charly cruz (Carlos Torres), whom he accuses of being behind the threats he has been receiving. The young man denies it and tells him that he only seeks his forgiveness and that he changed.

The queen of flow 2×05: Charly vs. Manin

As soon as he leaves the hospital, Charly goes to Manín to claim that the bomb he had placed in the restaurant almost killed Erik, who was there at the time of the explosion. To the surprise of his uncle, he complains to one of his allies if he did not check who was inside the premises. He denies having seen the young man, who is Charly’s biological son.

In a tense conversation, the former singer drew a weapon and threatened Manín. This responds: “Don’t worry, it’s better that you go. We are the same, never forget it ”, mentioned the villain of La reina del flow 2 in the face of Charly’s impotence.

Remember that after his release from prison, Manín asked Charly to join him in his revenge against Jeimy, but he refused.

How did Manín survive from La reina del flow 2?

In chapter 2 of La reina del flow 2, Manín says that, after the confrontation with the police, he was on the verge of death, but a DEA agent proposed to him to be extradited to the United States and to be cured. He accepted, but in return he had to tell everything he knew about drug trafficking in Colombia.

How and where to see La reina del flow season 2?

La reina del flow season 2 is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm Colombian time via Caracol Televisión. To see the chapters of the series, you must enter here: https://www.caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. The television broadcast is only your country of origin.