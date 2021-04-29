La reina del flow, the successful Colombian series, launched its second season on April 26 through Caracol Televisión. For their part, fans counted the hours to see the reunion between Yeimy montoya (Ramírez) and Charly cruz (Carlos Torres) after the events of the first installment.

As it is remembered, the old enemy was taken to jail; However, the protagonist considered him responsible for the threats she receives. He denied such accusations and only asked for forgiveness, a situation that left the mystery intact.

Spoiler Warning

Within three episodes of its release, fans watched as Yeimy Montoya stormed Charly’s audience to demand that he not be released. However, she is held for contempt of authority while her old enemy got parole.

After being released, Cruz was determined to get his family back, but had to deal with an old ghost: Manín. The fearsome character kidnapped him with the help of his men and tried to convince him to join his revenge against Yeimy; however, the singer rejected the proposal.

Images of the first episodes. Photo: composition / Caracol TV

Although Manín let him go, he warned him that he cannot inform the rest of his return. One wrong move would encourage him to kill anyone who wants to oppose him. Thus, the second season quickly prepares the ingredients for an exciting denouement.

How and where to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 4?

La reina del flow season 2 is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm in Colombia via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 3 of the series, you must enter here: https://www.caracoltv.com/senal-vivo. It must be taken into account that the television broadcast will be only for that country.

In the case of the rest of Latin America, fans will have to wait for their arrival on Netflix, streaming that has the first part of the series.