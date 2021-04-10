The queen of flow 2 will have its second part. According to the previews, Carolina Ramírez, who plays the role of Yeimy montoya, will face Carlo Torres, who plays Charly flow. This new installment promises to bring the continuation of the love and hate story between the protagonists.

The triumphant Colombian telenovela was the winner of the International Emmy and this 2021 will be presented, once again, by Snail Television. The production will have more than 70 chapters, whose recordings were interrupted by the pandemic in 2020, but everything is ready for the next release. In addition, it was known that there will be new faces.

Here we tell you the details about where the characters can be seen and what this second part will revolve around.

The queen of flow 2: release date would be soon

According to the announcement of the Colombian television station, there is no exact date yet, but it is reported that it will be very soon . “The new installment will present an effervescent story with a high dose of adrenaline, romance and musical flow, following the line that led its first season to become a worldwide milestone,” the ad reads.

Where you can see La reina del flow 2

The queen of flow 2 can be seen through Caracol Television and, yet to be confirmed, through Netflix in the rest of Latin America and Spain.

In conversation with EFE, Carlos Torres placeholder image He anticipated that the new installment will begin two years after the end of the first one and, while his role continues in jail for Gema’s death and makes merits to regain his freedom, “new characters will mark history” when Yeimy is at his best moment, both professionally and personally.

Plot of La reina del flow 2

According to the official trailer, the protagonist is presented as a fighter who begins to rebuild her life with her son Erick. In addition, surprisingly Juancho declares his love, which he kept hidden for a long time.

However, the calamities begin when the producer of his property begins to lose recognition and an enemy from the past crosses his path again.

Meanwhile, Charly Flow, who is still serving a sentence in prison, would be about to obtain his freedom. In the middle of the confinement, Flow does what he loves: music. But this would be a problem for Yeimy, as she took it upon herself to imprison him as revenge for the deaths of his parents in the first season.

The premiere of La Reina del Flow 2 is near. Photo: Twitter / Caracol Televisión capture

Who is who in La reina del flow 2?

For fans, many of the people in La reina del flow 2 will not be new, since much of the cast remains, but there are new figures that will give it a touch of surprise. We share the complete list with you.

Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tamy Andrade

Carlos Torres as Carlos ‘Charly Flow’ Cruz

Andrés Sandoval as Juan ‘Juancho’ Camilo Mesa

Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz

Diana Wiswell as Catalina ‘Cata’ Bedoya

Mariana Garzón as Vanessa ‘Vane’ Cruz Granados

Sebastián Silva as Alberto ‘Pite’ Espitia

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo ‘Pezkoi’ Cruz Montoya

Valentina Lizcano as Zulma

Mariana Gómez as ‘Hurricane’ Irma

Marlon solorzano

Marcelo Dos Santos.

Trailer for The Queen of Flow 2

