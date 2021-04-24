After a successful first season, the Colombian series returns to the small screen. La reina del flow 2, an Emmy award-winning story, produced by Sony Pictures Television for Caracol Television, will again star Carolina Ramirez.

According to the previews, Yeimy montoya (Ramírez), will face Carlo Torres, who plays Charly flow. This new installment promises to bring the continuation of the love and hate story between the protagonists.

Official trailer of La reina del flow 2

What will happen in La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya, who after living a great creative and personal moment in his music, gives himself a chance in love with Juancho, his friend from his youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages.

With the problems with Charly Flow in the background, Yeimy thinks he is behind the threats, but the young man admits that he has changed and, in one way or another, misses what he ever felt for her.

Release date of The Queen of Flow season 2

Caracol Television confirmed that The queen of flow 2 will premiere on Monday, April 26, 2021 .

Cast of La reina del flow 2

With Marlon Solórzano and Marcelo Dos Santos Like the new faces of the series, they join a cast that reprise their roles from the first season.

Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tammy Andrade

Carlos Torres as Carlos Cruz / Charly Flow

Andrés Sandoval as Juan Camilo Mesa / Juancho

Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz

Diana Wiswell as Catalina Bedoya / Cata

Mariana Garzón as Vanessa Cruz Granados / Vane

Sebastián Silva as Alberto Espitia / Pite

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo Cruz Montoya / Pezkoi

Valentina Lizcano as Zulma

Mariana Gómez as Irma / El Huracán.