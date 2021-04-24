After a successful first season, the Colombian series returns to the small screen. La reina del flow 2, an Emmy award-winning story, produced by Sony Pictures Television for Caracol Television, will again star Carolina Ramirez.
According to the previews, Yeimy montoya (Ramírez), will face Carlo Torres, who plays Charly flow. This new installment promises to bring the continuation of the love and hate story between the protagonists.
Official trailer of La reina del flow 2
What will happen in La reina del flow 2?
The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya, who after living a great creative and personal moment in his music, gives himself a chance in love with Juancho, his friend from his youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages.
With the problems with Charly Flow in the background, Yeimy thinks he is behind the threats, but the young man admits that he has changed and, in one way or another, misses what he ever felt for her.
Release date of The Queen of Flow season 2
Caracol Television confirmed that The queen of flow 2 will premiere on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Cast of La reina del flow 2
With Marlon Solórzano and Marcelo Dos Santos Like the new faces of the series, they join a cast that reprise their roles from the first season.
- Carolina Ramírez as Yeimy Montoya Vélez / Tammy Andrade
- Carlos Torres as Carlos Cruz / Charly Flow
- Andrés Sandoval as Juan Camilo Mesa / Juancho
- Adriana Arango as Ligia Martínez de Cruz
- Diana Wiswell as Catalina Bedoya / Cata
- Mariana Garzón as Vanessa Cruz Granados / Vane
- Sebastián Silva as Alberto Espitia / Pite
- Juan Manuel Restrepo as Erick Mateo Cruz Montoya / Pezkoi
- Valentina Lizcano as Zulma
- Mariana Gómez as Irma / El Huracán.
Movies and series, latest news
.
#queen #flow #release #date #confirmed #Caracol #Television
Leave a Reply