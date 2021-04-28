La reina del flow, the successful Colombian series, premiered its second season on April 26 through the Caracol TV Colombia signal. In the new chapters, Yeimy Montoya will have to face Charly Flow once again, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The reception of the show was so good that it led the rating and swept all the competition, according to a ranking prepared by Kantar Ibobe Media. With a percentage of 14.91%, the series starring Carolina Ramírez left behind the following productions:

The box – 12.37%

Pedro, the scaly – 10.65%

Snail News at 7 pm – 9.06%

To love you – 8.71%

Nurses – 7.99%

Noon Snail News – 12.33%

Lalas Spa – 5.82%.

What can we expect from La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 will narrate what happened with Yeimy Montoya, who after achieving recognition and success with his music tries to give himself a chance in love at the hand of Juancho, his friend from years ago. However, his ordeal will begin when threats come to him that endanger his life.

The candidate for these bravado could be Charly Flow; however, he says that he has changed and that he even misses what he had with her.

How and where to see chapter 2 of La reina del flow 2?

Season 2 of La reina del flow is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm (Colombian time) via Caracol Televisión.