After a successful first season, La reina del flow 2 returned to the small screen last Monday, April 26, with the actress Carolina Ramirez as the protagonist.

Apparently in its first episodes, Yeimy montoya (Ramírez) was reunited with Charly cruz (Carlos Torres). She sees him as responsible for the threats she receives, but her ex-partner denies it. Puzzled, Cruz lets him know that he only seeks his forgiveness and that he has changed.

The return of Manín to La reina del flow 2

With a totally different appearance, Manín surprised viewers with his appearance. Recall that at the end of last season, the character was shot in a police intervention, which implied that he had died.

In La reina del flow 2, Manín is seen in a mysterious place and adapted with a CCTV spying on Yeimy. “I came back to life and endured everything because I have only one goal: to end the person who ruined my life,” he mentioned.

How did Manín survive from La reina del flow 2?

In chapter 2 of La reina del flow 2, Manín says that, after the confrontation with the police, he was on the verge of death, but a DEA agent proposed that he be extradited to the US and be cured. He accepted, but in return he had to tell everything he knew about drug trafficking in Colombia.

How and where to see La reina del flow 2 chapter 2?

La reina del flow season 2 is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm Colombian time via Caracol Televisión. To see the chapters of the series, you must enter here: https://www.caracoltv.com/senal-vivo.