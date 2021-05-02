The first season of La reina del flow achieved several positive reviews from the audience. Following its success, the Emmy Award-winning series returns to Snail Television with new episodes.

Apparently at the premiere, Yeimy montoya (Ramírez) will meet again with Charly cruz (Carlos Torres), who is currently in jail. She sees him as responsible for the threats she receives, but the singer denies it. Puzzled, Cruz lets him know that he only seeks his forgiveness and that he has changed.

Given the expectations of the public as a result of episode 5 of La reina del flow 2, many are looking forward to what will happen in the next installment. Here is a preview of what will happen.

The queen of flow 2, chapter 6 – sneak peek

When and where to see chapter 6 of The queen of flow 2?

Episode 6 of The Queen of Flow 2 can be seen from this Monday, May 3, 2021 via Caracol Televisión in Colombia at 9:00 pm (local time).

In the case of the rest of Latin America, fans will have to wait for his arrival on Netflix, streaming that features the first part of the series.

What will we see in La reina del flow 2?

The queen of flow 2 will show us what happened to yeimy montoya, who after living a great creative and personal moment in his music, gives himself a chance in love with Juancho, his friend from youth. Your happiness will be overshadowed after receiving threatening messages. With the problems with Charly flow Due to his background, Yeimy thinks that he is behind the intimidations, but the young man admits that he has changed and, in one way or another, misses what he ever felt for her.