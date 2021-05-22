This week it was announced that Charly Flow denounced Yeimy Montoya for insult. Although he did not do it, it was the people of Manín, she ended up in jail.

Dina arrived at that place, who was hired to take the life of the singer, but did not fulfill her mission. Conversely, warned her that “someone very powerful” is after her. Upon release from prison, the artist continues her work to launch her musical career without stopping to think about what the young woman told her.

What happened in La reina del flow 2 chapter 20?

After the musical battle between Charly and Yeimy, Mike Rivera took advantage of the rapprochement between the ex-partner to create a rumor about the two of them. This did not like anything to Juancho, the singer’s boyfriend. The producer did his job and launched a special on the three of them on television.

Juancho and Yeimy argue after the presentation with Charly Flow. Photo: Caracol TV

Later, Charly and Yeimy met. The artist asked him to stop making up rumors and he told her that he had nothing to do with the report issued. “If Juancho doesn’t like it, tell him to get out of all this. And if you don’t either, stop singing ”, he replied. Before this, Montoya affirmed: “The love of my life is Juan Camilo Mesa, for you I only have pity.”

Charly confesses to Yeimy that he still feels things for her

Thanks to the preview of chapter 21 of La reina del flow, we see how what started with a rumor, apparently, has made the singer remember how he fell in love with Yeimy Montoya.

In the images the artist is heard saying: “I feel my things for you. It will sound crazy or weird, but it happened to me when we were young and it is happening to me again now ”. On the other hand, Juancho is seen furious after learning that Yeimy and Charly are going to meet again.

Finally, we see that Manín and the singer are in their apartment. His uncle tells him if he is waiting for someone and he tells him Montoya. The mobster affirms that it is time for the woman who sent him to jail and he to meet again.

How and where to see La reina del flow 2, chapter 21?

The series is broadcast Monday through Friday at 9:00 pm via Caracol Televisión. To see chapter 21 of La reina del flow 2 online you must enter here: caracoltv.com/senal-vivo . Keep in mind that the television broadcast will be only for Colombia.