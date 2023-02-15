When Lhakpa Sherpa strolled into Everest Base Camp with his 15-year-old daughter, Shiny Dijmarescu, last April, it felt like coming home. Lhakpa, who is in his forties, returned to Nepal after four long years, hoping to enjoy the view from the roof of the world for the tenth time. If she was successful, Lhakpa would break her own record for the most Everest ascents by a woman.

Lhakpa’s training regimen took place at a Whole Foods supermarket in Connecticut, where he loaded stacks of fruits and vegetables onto racks. From time to time, he climbed the 1,916-meter-high Mount Washington in New Hampshire, a sad substitute for the highest mountain in the world.

The first time Lhakpa touched the blue ice of the Himalayas, she was barefoot. One of 11 children of a herdsman and a housewife in the village of Makalu, Nepal, she grew up on the slopes of Mount Makalu, the world’s fifth-highest peak at 8,481 meters. “We had no television or telephone,” she said. “I could see Mount Everest from my village.”

Trapped at home, she would escape her mother’s withering gaze by venturing into those mountains alone. “I promised myself that one day she would reach the top of Everest,” she said.

Starting out as a porter at the age of 15, carrying heavy loads, she was promoted to kitchen helper within two years, a title that illustrates Lhakpa’s unusual career path.

In 2000, just 10 years after becoming a porter, Lhakpa contacted future Deputy Prime Minister Sujata Koirala with the idea of ​​funding Nepal’s first all-female Everest expedition. The seven-woman team, known as the Daughters of Everest, began their ascent in May of that year.

Six of them succumbed to altitude sickness. Lhakpa became the second Nepali woman to summit and the first to return to base camp safely.

Her climbing career took a turn when she moved to Connecticut after marrying Romanian climber George Dijmarescu in 2002. They ran a painting and roofing business. But Dijmarescu, who died in 2020, turned violent after the birth of his first daughter, Sunny, she said. One night in 2012, she hit her so hard that she was taken to the emergency room, she said.

Desperate to find work, she took a job cleaning houses and moved with her two daughters into a small apartment. In time, she began washing dishes in the commercial kitchen of the Whole Foods supermarket. Her co-workers gradually found out about her story because she sometimes went out of the City to guide foreigners up Mount Everest. In 2022, she quit her job to attempt her 10th summit.

When a three-day weather window opened in May, it seemed like the entire base camp had mobilized to try and make it to the top. “Everyone has a dream to reach the top, but there is only one rope, and there were so many traffic jams,” Lhakpa said.

It passed 7,925 meters around 10:00 p.m. and continued to climb toward the kill zone above 8,000 meters.

When the news of his summit ascent reached the base camp, Shiny, who had a walkie-talkie, heard the moment (6:30 a.m. on May 12) when his mother reached the roof of the world for the tenth time. .

Although his achievement was covered in the climbing press, he arrived home in Connecticut with no job and bills to pay. Whole Foods couldn’t rehire her for months. She went back to cleaning houses.

But Lhakpa did not consider it a setback. And when those hours at Whole Foods came back to her in September, she was already envisioning her upcoming spring season in the Himalayas. She plans to climb K2 this year, as well as making another attempt at Everest. This time, she hopes to take her two daughters to the base camp, along with a team of young people from all over the world.

“I hope to bring 20 daughters,” he said. “I want to teach them climbing skills and show them that all girls can climb mountains.”

By: BHADRA SHARMA and ADAM SKOLNICK