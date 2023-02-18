The Mazatlán Carnival continues to make history with quality musical shows and on this occasion it truly lived up to its name, with the show “Rock you”, offered by the internationally renowned singer Gloria Gaynor, at the coronation of the queen of the Games Carnival Florals, Uma Ramírez.

Gloria Fowles, known by her stage name as Gloria Gaynor, took the stage at 11 p.m. and was immediately greeted by the audience with applause and shouts of emotion. The singer who began her career with the band Soul Satisfiers during the 60s, wore black pants and a blouse of the same tone, which made her look quite comfortable.

The public danced and sang the hits of Gloria Gaynor

Going out of my head, was the first song on the list that Gloria Gaynor performed for the thousands of attendees, who didn’t mind the hours they had to wait to see her on stage and sing her songs.

Quite fluent in Spanish, the singer, who was accompanied by the Britania Quintet and 3 chorus girls, addressed the audience to thank them for their presence and invite them to enjoy their songs, including Never can say goodbye, Killingme softly and Can Don’t take my eyes off you.

Maestro Lanfranco Marcelleti directed the orchestra.

Gloria Gaynor undoubtedly showed why she has earned the name of queen of disco music and above all a very special place in the hearts of the people, and it is because of her talent, spectacular voice and simplicity with which she addresses all of them. .

In the great show of the American singer, I will Survive could not be missing, which is practically a hymn of women’s liberation and with which she managed to get everyone present to their feet to dance to that rhythm. And even more special was the interpretation of said theme with the disco effect provided by some silver balloons that were thrown into the sky and that of course caused everyone’s admiration.

On that same stage prior to the Gloria Gaynor show, Héctor Ortiz and the Britania Quintet performed, directed by maestro Lanfranco Marcelleti.