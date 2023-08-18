Susy Díaz, one of the most beloved and famous figures in Peru, is about to release a film that recounts the entire process she went through during her candidacy for Congress in 1995. In addition, she will tell her story since she was a child, the dreams she wanted to achieve and everything what happened until he managed to start in the world of entertainment and Peruvian show business. Therefore, here we tell you everything about ‘Susy, a star in Congress’.

Official trailer for ‘Susy, a star in Congress’

When does ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ premiere?

The premiere of the film ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ is scheduled to hit the screens on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The story of Susy Díaz was produced by SYN Entertainment and Star Films, which today launched the official poster with the first look at Alicia Mercado characterized as the famous star.

Where to see ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’?

‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’ will be released exclusively in all cinemas nationwide, so these will be the only places where you can see Susy Díaz’s film in Peru.

Official poster presented by Star Films on social networks. Photo: capture/@StarfilmsP/Twitter See also Florcita Polo celebrates her eldest son's birthday without Néstor Villanueva, according to photos

What is ‘Susy, a star in Congress’ about?

This says the synopsis official of ‘Susy, a vedette in Congress’: “The story of a girl who grows up full of dreams, with parents who did not understand that her mischief hid intelligence. The mother dreamed of a nun daughter and the father did understand her dreams. She worked at a very young initial school and then, quickly , entered the world of television, first, as a receptionist and, later, managed to enter the world of comedy. That is where our funny story of the mother of the country begins, from the appearance with the 13 on her buttocks to the 120 bill proposals and the 32 laws approved, going through amusing situations, such as arriving at Congress on a donkey, the criticisms of the cardinal and the passions aroused by her voluptuous figure”.

Cast of ‘Susy, a star in Congress’

The cast confirmed to date is headed by Alice Market, who will be the protagonist, and the same will also be present susy diaz with the following actors and actresses: