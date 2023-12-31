Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced on Sunday that she will abdicate the throne on January 14, to make way for her son, Crown Prince Frederik.

She made the announcement during her traditional New Year's Eve speech broadcast on Danish television, citing her age and health problems.

“In two weeks, I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years,” she said.

“On January 14, 2024, 52 years after succeeding my beloved father, I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik,” she added.