The Queen of Britain makes a surprise decision about Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II issued a surprise decision to Prince Hardy’s wife Meghan Markle confirming that Meghan has every right to continue her acting career as soon as she steps away from her royal duties.

British writer Andrew Morton said that Queen Elizabeth II informed Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, Duchess of Sussex, of a sudden and unexpected decision at this time when the rivalry between Meghan Markle and the British royal family surfaced and in the public.

He added, “They were given a degree of freedom. They were told, here are the first-class tickets. They choose the country you want to go to and we will make you young ambassadors for the Commonwealth countries.” “the beautiful”.

Morton said that Prince Harry and Megan Markle had been given “the opportunity to head into any path they like” after they had expressed their desire to withdraw from the performance of their imposed royal duties.

It should be noted that Prince Harry and his wife Megan abandoned their royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son, Archie, to Southern California in the United States for a more independent life, and to distance themselves from the British media.