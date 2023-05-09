Portrait of the Brazilian composer and singer Rita Lee. Roberto de Carvalho (RR SS)

Brazil mourns this Tuesday the singer Rita Lee, queen of rock and Brazilian psychedelia, who has died at the age of 75. Star of tropicalismo with the band Os Mutantes, on the road and the stage since the revolutionary sixties, Lee sold tens of millions of records. Two years ago she was diagnosed with lung cancer. “She passed away on Monday night at her home in São Paulo surrounded by her family, as she wished,” her relatives said Tuesday when reporting her death. The news has immediately become the opening of newspapers and television news.

Brazilian Rita Lee—her real name—was born in São Paulo on New Year’s Eve 1947. Her father was descended from Confederate Americans living in Brazil and her mother from Italians.

Instrumentalist, also an actress and writer, Lee is celebrated by her compatriots as one of the greatest pop composers in Portuguese, as a feminist and defender of rights and freedoms since the years of the dictatorship, when her artistic career began and censorship was something daily.

Os Mutantes was not his first group, but the first with which he was famous. The psychedelic rock band was created in 1966 by three teenagers, Lee and the brothers Arnaldo and Sergio. “They looked like three angels”, wrote Caetano Veloso when he saw them for the first time.

And in that mythical 1968, the Mutantes with their electric guitars and she disguised as a pregnant bride accompanied Caetano Veloso when they aroused the anger of the most intolerant purists with their song It is forbidden to prohibit because they considered them sold out to the American empire, to Anglo-Saxon music. Faced with the boos, Veloso responded with a diatribe that he started with a “you are not understanding anything, nothing, nothing” that has been inscribed in Brazilian musical history. “If in politics you were like in aesthetics, we’re screwed,” he added to the university students who were throwing eggs and bottles at them.

Over the years Os Mutantes became a cult group and decades later their music was celebrated by planetary artists such as Kurt Cobain, Beck or David Byrne.

Rita Lee was undergoing treatment for lung cancer detected a couple of years ago. She wrote about this day, about how her death would be received, in her biography. Her words and tone well reflected her personality, her sense of humor, and her sarcasm: “When she dies, I can imagine the loving words of those who hate me. Some radio stations will play my songs without paying, for free. The fans, sincere, will take my records, sing black sheep [Oveja Negra, una de sus canciones más famosas], the televisions must already have prepared the summary of my trajectory. On virtual networks, some will say: ‘Wow, I thought the old lady was already dead, hehehe.’

And so it has been.

The fans will have the opportunity to say goodbye to her this Wednesday, when it will be held at the planetarium in Ibirapuera Park, designed by Oscar Niemeyer. She will then be cremated.

Os Mutantes were a key part of the Tropicalia movement, led by Veloso with Gilberto Gil. He has fired her with an affectionate tweet: “Rita, Anibal, capricious little goat, Capricorn, friend… Rest, my sister.” Chico Buarque has only written the name of the artist under an old photo of her on stage, happy, with red hair.

Rita Lee was a firm defender of transgression and believed that combining Brazilian popular music with international rock was as or more groundbreaking than the protest song where the universe of the more shortsighted left began and ended.

At that time, the artist and her bandmate and then husband, Arnaldo Baptista, created a kind of hippy commune. Times when drugs were an essential ingredient in the creative process. Rita Lee had to put you through a few treatments to combat alcohol and drug abuse.

In that environment with airs of revolution, machismo was well rooted, so she did not hesitate to join the feminist cause soon. And when she was expelled from Os Mutantes, she proclaimed: “Although Bolinha’s club said that to rock, you had to have balls, it can also be done with a uterus, ovaries and without the typical feminist accent.”

Lee, a name also carried by his two sisters, was a tribute from his father to General Robert E. Lee, head of the Confederates in the Civil War.

The queen of Brazilian rock and psychedelia leaves behind a husband, Roberto de Carvalho, and three children. And she wrote down the epitaph she wanted: “It wasn’t a good example, but it was good people.”

