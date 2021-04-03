Denise Coates has won the Gordo once again. The founder and CEO of the group online bookmakers Bet365 pocketed 468.9 million pounds (about 550 million euros) between salary and dividends last year, 50% more than the previous year, according to a company document.

Her salary of 421.2 million pounds (almost 500 million euros) at the British firm makes her one of the (and) highest paid executives in the world. It also reaffirms its status as the richest woman in the United Kingdom, with a fortune that is already among the 500 largest on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the last decade, the 53-year-old Coates has made more than $ 1.5 billion.

The high salary of Coates draws even more attention when compared to the pay of the top executives of Spanish companies. The 550 million euros that the British pocketed far exceeds the 373 million that the 167 executive directors of all companies listed in Spain earned in 2019 – last year’s data is not yet public.

So with his very generous salary, Coates could pay the salary and pension of all these business men and women. And with the 177 million that was left over, he would still give him to pay the same money to the 142 executives at the bottom of that list.

With what she has received in a year, the CEO of Bet365 could pay 28 times the earnings obtained in 2019 by Luis Suárez de Lezo, Repsol’s general secretary until January 1, 2020. Suárez de Lezo stands out in the list as the that received the most in 2019: 19.6 million between salary and pension. If you compare her with the first woman on the Spanish list, Ana Botín, the British woman earns 55 times more. With almost 10 million euros, the president of Banco Santander, one of the few women on the list, occupies sixth place in the Spanish ranking.

Founded two decades ago, the Bet365 business has benefited from the growing popularity of sports betting on-line. The company based in the town of Stoke-on-Trent, in central England, brought in 2.8 billion pounds (about 3.3 billion euros) in the financial year that ended in March 2020. This figure was a drop of 8 % compared to the previous year, motivated by the brake on sports betting generated by the pandemic.

Operating income fell by more than half, to 194.7 million pounds (229 million euros), in part due to Coates’ salary increase of 276.6 million pounds (325 million euros). A Coates spokesman declined to respond to questions from Bloomberg.

After graduating from the University of Sheffield with a degree in econometrics, Coates practiced as an accountant and took over the small chain of gambling shops owned by his father. At 22 she was already the managing director of the business, according to the University of Staffordshire. Before deciding to focus the business on digital betting, it expanded the number of stores. Along with Bet365, Coates and his family also own Stoke City Football Club, which today plays in the Championship league (Britain’s second division) after a decade in the Premier League.

Coates is the only woman among the 17 UK billionaires on Bloomberg’s wealth index, which includes Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Joe Lewis, owner, among other assets, of another football club: Tottenham Hotspur. .

Coates donated 10 million pounds (about 12 million euros) to contribute to the UK’s efforts to fight the coronavirus. Bet365, meanwhile, contributed 85 million pounds (100 million euros) to its foundation in its latest accounts. The net assets of the Denise Coates Foundation They amounted to 337.8 million pounds (almost 400 million euros) in March 2019, according to the latest breakdown made public.