Trigidia Jiménez’s life was always linked to the countryside. Her contact with the earth, with the sun and nature are her thing. Her first memories of her agriculture come from her father, who passed on her love for food production when they lived in Mina San José, in Oruro, where they planted potatoes. That is why it is not strange that when they put a cañahua seed in her hand for the first time, she felt an immediate connection: “It is a bit complicated to explain, it is as if an electric current had passed through me.” It was love at first sight. 20 years later, the Bolivian agricultural engineer, thanks to the combination of scientific and ancestral knowledge, has become an international benchmark for her work in the production, transformation and commercialization of this intelligent crop that different specialists consider to be the superfood of the future.

Cañahua, “first cousin” of quinoa, is considered an intelligent crop due to its high resilience to climate change, droughts and floods without losing its productive capacity. Jiménez produces this grain in Samiri Farm, his enterprise, located in the municipality of Toledo, in the department of Oruro, in southwestern Bolivia. The agroecological conditions of this locality, according to the engineer, are “very adverse”, due to the cold, the heavy soils and the wind current. However, despite being such a tiny grain, it is powerful. As he explains, the “only objective” of the cañahua each agricultural cycle is to produce grain to feed us. “In the future, climate change is going to get worse, with little rain and more cold. These species that have this great adaptability to sudden changes are going to feed us in the future,” Jiménez tells América Futura through a video call.

When Jiménez began his relationship with cañahua there was no market for this product and the production came to occupy half a hectare of land, enough for the annual consumption of a family. Two decades later, the crop has found a market in the breastfeeding subsidy received by mothers in Bolivia, thanks to the 1,500 families that are in charge of producing the grain on 2,000 hectares, or its equivalent to approximately 2,800 regulation soccer fields. This was largely the result of the “ant work” of the Quechua engineer to give this crop a revaluation, not only in terms of primary production, but also in aspects such as the transformation of the product and finding a market.

Trigidia Jiménez delivers the strategic plan to President Luis Arce. Courtesy

These achievements of the 54-year-old engineer, one of the promoters of the National Network of Knowledge and Knowledge in Cañahua, did not go unnoticed. Last April she was recognized as one of the “Rurality Leaders” of the Americas by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture. The award, called “Soul of Rurality”, is part of an initiative to recognize men and women who leave their mark and make a difference in the field of the American continent, a key region for food security, nutrition and environmental sustainability of the planet. .

“Being a food producer is the most sacrificed and least recognized career. The families that are dedicated to food production are people who love what they do and do not abandon their land. The recognition is not only for me, but for all the cañahua producers who have that strength of not giving up what they are passionate about, ”he says.

The achievements made in recent years have allowed the industrialization of cañahua to be consumed as flour, whistle (precooked flour in Bolivia), puffs, energy bars, cookies and soups, among other uses. The Samiri Farm, whose production space covers between 80 to 100 hectares, has collaborated with the National Institute of Agricultural and Forestry Innovation for more than 10 years. During this time, work has been done on four ecotypes of cañahua, of which varieties such as Wila and Samiri have already been released. The grain is also produced in countries such as Ecuador, Chile and Peru. Only in Bolivia there are more than 800 ecotypes of this crop. “We have been able to see that each color of the cañahua has a vocation for transformation, which can be specifically for different uses in the food industry,” he says.

The engineer is aware that there is still work to be done and explains that, to domesticate and release a wild subspecies, it takes six to seven agricultural cycles (sowing and harvesting –once a year–) to achieve a crop with 99% of varietal purity. “Bolivia has a genetic potential in what is the cañahua. There is still a lot to work on the ecotypes until they achieve and manifest their maximum genetic expression”, she adds.

One of the pillars for the success of Granja Samiri, according to Jiménez, was the fusion of ancestral and scientific knowledge, a fundamental combination to achieve a sustainable rural enterprise. The ones he has a lot of respect for and remember with great affection are his in-laws. Both, with a “direct connection with nature” and “exquisite” knowledge about cañahua, taught him about the production and transformation processes. “Sometimes universities are very square. They tell you that one has all the power to solve things. My father-in-law taught me to respect and ask mother earth for permission to give us a good production, to respect the space that each living being has in the ecosystem because each one fulfills a role and a function. It is knowledge that must be recovered”, he affirms.

Machismo in rural areas

Nothing has been easy for Jiménez since choosing his university career in the 1980s. Within his family they believed that agricultural engineering was an exclusive career for men and “very hard” for a woman to face along with what they considered their “obligation” to form a home. The only one who supported her was her father. Also, with the Samiri Farm it was very difficult to get people to understand that a woman is capable of leading a company. She says that her husband was her “best partner”, but that, after her death from covid-19 two years ago, everyone thought that her business “was going to die”.

Trigidia Jiménez during a tour of the reserve. Courtesy

“In rural areas, machismo is even stronger. You feel doubts about your abilities and contempt. What they didn’t realize is that behind the image of my husband there was a woman who was building her dreams little by little. I took charge 100% and went out to continue pulling the car with the support of my children,” says Jiménez.

Two or three years ago Jiménez said that it was she who chose the cañahua so that they could write a story together. But she was wrong: “I am convinced that [la cañahua] He chose me.” She says that at that time she was a submissive woman, that she did not believe in herself, and now she can say that she is a woman with a pollera “proudly Quechua, strong and powerful like the cañahua.” “Cañahua has taught me to be a woman resilient to machismo within my family and within my community, who can have very clear and concrete goals in life. I have learned a lot from her and thanks to this crop I am a happy woman.”